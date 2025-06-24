Hirving Lozano Injury: Officially questionable
Lozano (lower body) is questionable for Wednesday's trip to Vancouver, per the MLS injury report.
Lozano has been upgraded to questionable after training on grass earlier in the week. The winger would be a major boon back in the starting XI after being forced off against Austin with an injury. Lozano has five goals and five assists in 14 matches since making the switch to MLS.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now