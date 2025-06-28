Hirving Lozano News: On bench against Dallas

Lozano (lower body) is on the bench in Saturday's clash with FC Dallas.

Lozano was absent from a couple of league games before regaining enough fitness to reappear as a potential substitute. However, the injury-prone attacker may be given few minutes for him to avoid a muscular setback. He has had a decent campaign so far, tallying five goals and four assists across 12 MLS games. Both Alex Mighten and Milan Iloski are at risk of losing playing time, and Anders Dreyer could see his set-piece numbers reduced with Lozano back.