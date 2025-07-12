Ho-yeon Jung Injury: Won't play Saturday
Jung is out for Saturday's match against San Jose due to a knee injury, according to the MLS injury report.
Jung is heading to the sidleiens fort at least a week, as the midfielder has been dealt a knee injury. This is a minor loss for the club, as he has maionly gone unused this season. However, they will hope his injury is only minor and they can keep their depth in the midfield.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now