Ho-yeon Jung Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 12, 2025

Jung is out for Saturday's match against San Jose due to a knee injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Jung is heading to the sidleiens fort at least a week, as the midfielder has been dealt a knee injury. This is a minor loss for the club, as he has maionly gone unused this season. However, they will hope his injury is only minor and they can keep their depth in the midfield.

Ho-yeon Jung
Minnesota United
