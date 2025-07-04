Honest Ahanor News: Moves to Atalanta

Ahanor has transferred to Atalanta on a permanent deal from Genoa.

Ahanor played just six times last season (three starts), also due to a significant knee injury, but showed great potential. He comes in to replace Matteo Ruggeri and alternate with Davide Zappacosta on the left flank. He has posted three shots (one on target), two key passes, four crosses (one accurate) and seven tackles last season.