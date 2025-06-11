Hugo Bueno News: Returns to Wolves

Bueno has returned to Wolves from Feyenoord after his loan, according to his parent club.

Buneo spent the last season on loan in the Netherlands but has returned to England following the conclusion of the season. He would see decent time on the field while on loan, appearing in 30 games while bagging four assists, with nine of those appearances coming in UCL play. The defender will now return to Wolves with a spot to potentially fill after the exit of Rayan Ait-Nouri to Manchester City, as reports have surfaced that he is a top choice to fill his role after the loan spell.