Hugo Bueno headshot

Hugo Bueno News: Takes four shots in Inter meeting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Bueno had four shots (two on goal), one tackle (one won), two interceptions and three crosses (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat against Inter Milan.

Bueno was the liveliest man for his team on offense, leading it in attempts, but Yann Sommer parried away his efforts. He has assisted once and notched six chances created, 22 crosses (seven accurate), nine tackles and 11 interceptions in nine Champions League appearances (six starts).

Hugo Bueno
Feyenoord
More Stats & News
