Hugo Cuypers News: Scores in win over Charlotte

Cuypers scored a goal off three shots (one on target) and created one chance during Saturday's 3-2 win over Charlotte.

Cuypers was having a quiet outing until the 33rd minute, when he appeared at the right place to benefit from a huge defensive giveaway and make it 3-0 for Chicago. With 11 goals over 18 starts this season, the striker has already scored more than he did last year and expectation is that he can even double that mark by the end of the campaign.