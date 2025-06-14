Hugo Cuypers News: Starts Saturday

Cuypers (lower body) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's match against Nashville.

Cuypers only missed one game due to the injury, before which he was a consistent starter and led his side with 10 goals in 15 matches. The forward will lead the Fire's front line over Tom Barlow, who is now on the bench but could represent a real threat to Cuypers' playing time after having a solid performance in his absence.