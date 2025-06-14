Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Hugo Cuypers headshot

Hugo Cuypers News: Starts Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 14, 2025

Cuypers (lower body) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's match against Nashville.

Cuypers only missed one game due to the injury, before which he was a consistent starter and led his side with 10 goals in 15 matches. The forward will lead the Fire's front line over Tom Barlow, who is now on the bench but could represent a real threat to Cuypers' playing time after having a solid performance in his absence.

Hugo Cuypers
Chicago Fire
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now