Hugo Gonzalez News: Completes Toluca move

Gonzalez was loaned from Mazatlan to Toluca ahead of the Apertura 2025 tournament.

Gonzalez will look to contribute his experience to a squad that, despite being the reigning champion, has lacked full reliability in goal with both Pau Lopez and Luis Manuel Garcia. This is a great chance for Gonzalez to keep more clean sheets than he could have in Mazatlan, although he's not yet guaranteed a starting spot. Over the most recent league season, he registered averages of 3.1 saves and 1.5 goals conceded per game.