Hugo Larsson Injury: Suffers lower back injury

Larsson (lower back) suffered an injury after making a run in Tuesday's 4-3 victory against Algeria, he told the media after the game, according to Fotbollskanalen. "I sprinted to catch the ball and felt something in my lower back. It wasn't a big deal afterward, but it wasn't worth taking the risk when we were so far ahead. It was the best decision."

Larsson was forced off in the 53rd minute of Tuesday's game against Algeria due to pain in his lower back. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he will need to miss time. That said, he will have about one month to recover before the start of pre-season with Frankfurt, where he remains one of the top choices heading into next season.