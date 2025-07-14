Menu
Hugo Larsson News: Trains with team

Published on July 14, 2025

Larrson (back) was involved in team training Monday, according to his club.

Larrson is starting his preseason preparations with good news, as the midfielder is in group training again after missing some time to start the offseason due to a back injury. This will likely clear the midfielder heading into the new season. He did start in 28 of his 33 appearances last season while scoring three goals and one assist, likely to remain a regular sight on the field.

