Hugo Lloris News: Back in starting XI Wednesday

Lloris (arm) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus Colorado Rapids.

Lloris was sidelined only once due to the issue before earning his regular spot back in the midweek duel. The experienced keeper should continue to get the nod over David Ochoa if he avoids any setback going forward. Prior to the injury, Lloris was averaging 2.1 saves and 1.2 goals conceded per match in league play. He also secured five clean sheets in 15 games, although the last one of those came on May 15.