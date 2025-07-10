Hugo Lloris News: Rapids suffer clean sheet

Lloris registered two saves and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 3-0 victory over Colorado Rapids.

For five minutes, the Rapids logged a strong run that includes both their shots on goal. Lloris saved each, which confirms his current season's sixth clean sheet. While at Los Angeles, he logged five. Considering that the 2025 LAFC team's home games include nine played, Lloris has proven himself reliable as the team prepares to host FC Dallas on Saturday.