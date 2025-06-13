Hugo Nervo News: Leaving Atlas

Nervo won't stay with Atlas for upcoming seasons after spending six years in the squad, the club announced Friday.

Nervo has left a significant mark on the Foxes, standing out as an essential defender and one of the leaders of the team that won back-to-back championships in the 2021/22 season. His final numbers for the club were 797 clearances, 301 interceptions, 136 tackles, 59 clean sheets, four goals and three assists across 208 league starts. Other than that, he was named best center-back in Liga MX once. His next destination remains unknown, though there are rumors of interest from Argentine team Belgrano.