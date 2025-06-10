Menu
Hugo Perez News: Signs with Espanyol until 2028

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 10, 2025

Perez has signed a three-year contract with Espanyol, joining as a free agent after ending his contract with Villarreal B, the club announced.

Perez played in the youth teams of Espanyol and is now rejoining his former club to play in the senior team next season under coach Manolo Gonzalez. He made 28 appearances for Villarreal B across all competitions in 2024-25 and scored one goal. The move marks a return to familiar surroundings as he looks to establish himself at the top level.

Hugo Perez
Espanyol
