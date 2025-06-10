Hugo Sotelo News: 50 crosses on the season

Sotelo appeared in 24 matches, with 15 starts for Celta Vigo during the 2024 season.

Sotelo was in-and-out of the lineup all season, including dealing with bouts of injury trouble. He did not register any goal contributions, but his 19 chances created could have easily resulted in a few. He also showed a propensity for the cross, averaging over two per match. Looking ahead, if he can build a rhythm, beginning with remaining injury-free, he could certainly emerge as an effective contributor and vie for a more significant role.