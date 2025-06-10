Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Hugo Sotelo headshot

Hugo Sotelo News: 50 crosses on the season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 10, 2025

Sotelo appeared in 24 matches, with 15 starts for Celta Vigo during the 2024 season.

Sotelo was in-and-out of the lineup all season, including dealing with bouts of injury trouble. He did not register any goal contributions, but his 19 chances created could have easily resulted in a few. He also showed a propensity for the cross, averaging over two per match. Looking ahead, if he can build a rhythm, beginning with remaining injury-free, he could certainly emerge as an effective contributor and vie for a more significant role.

Hugo Sotelo
Celta Vigo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now