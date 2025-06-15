Ian Pilcher News: Provides assist against Minnesota

Pilcher assisted once to go with one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 win over Minnesota United.

Pilcher set up Anders Dreyer's long-distance strike after 11 minutes of the weekend clash. It was the center-back's first direct contribution in just five appearances during the current campaign. While that might help his chances of retaining the starting spot, it's rather subject to the return of Paddy McNair (lower body), who should be preferred when fit.