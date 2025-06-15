Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Ian Pilcher headshot

Ian Pilcher News: Provides assist against Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 15, 2025

Pilcher assisted once to go with one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 win over Minnesota United.

Pilcher set up Anders Dreyer's long-distance strike after 11 minutes of the weekend clash. It was the center-back's first direct contribution in just five appearances during the current campaign. While that might help his chances of retaining the starting spot, it's rather subject to the return of Paddy McNair (lower body), who should be preferred when fit.

Ian Pilcher
San Diego FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now