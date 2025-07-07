Ian Smith News: Scores opener in win

Smith scored a goal off two shots (one on target), created one chance, sent in three inaccurate crosses, made two tackles (one won), three clearances and one interception and drew three fouls during Saturday's 2-1 win over New England.

Smith was given a vote of confidence from his coach despite having scored an own goal on the previous match and it really paid off as he bounced back with a powerful one-timed finish that opened the scoring for Portland in the 20th minute. This was the first professional goal for the youngster, who should be back to the bench with Jimer Fory (suspension) being able to return but showed he's more than capable of filling in when given another chance moving forward.