Ibrahim Aliyu News: Another assist

Aliyu assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-2 win versus FC Cincinnati.

Aliyu dished an assist for a second consecutive game and is up to three goal contirbutions in the last five matches. This also marked his third start in that span, corresponding with his appearances on the score sheet. Additionally, he pushed his streak up to eight consecutive outings with at least one shot, while he has three on target in that span.