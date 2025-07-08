Ibrahim Aliyu News: Pinpoint assist

Aliyu assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Seattle Sounders FC. He was subbed off due to injury in the 90th minute.

Aliyu fired the ball across the box in the first half Sunday to setup Columbus's lone goal in their 1-1 draw at Seattle. In addition to his attacking contribution, the first-year Columbus player added three tackles (one won), one interception and one clearance to the team's defensive effort during his 89 minute shift. After being traded from Houston to Columbus in April, Aliyu has racked up two goals and one assist across 11 appearances (six starts) with his new club.