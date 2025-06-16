Ibrahim Aliyu News: Scores opener Saturday

Aliyu scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps.

Aliyu opened up the scoring early Saturday with a strike just 68 seconds into the match assisted by Lassi Lappalainen. It marked his second goal of the season, both of which have come in his last four appearances. He also won one tackle and made one clearance before he was subbed off in the 90th minute for Tristan Brown.