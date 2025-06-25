Ibrahim Osman News: Returns to England

Osman has returned to Brighton from his loan with Feyenoord.

Osman has returned from a season in the Netherlands, with the winger experiencing a decent spell in the Eredivisie. He would only start 13 times but still managed 32 appearances, working in four goals and three assists. Not to mention he also got time in UCL play. He is a player who could break through to the first team this season, leaving his future with Brighton a bit in limbo.