Ibrahima Kebe News: Back to Girona
Kebe is returning to his parent club Girona after ending his season-long loan spell in Lommel.
Kebe featured in 24 games across all competitions for Lommel while on loan from Girona, scoring one goal and providing one assist. The defensive midfielder is now heading back to his parent club with one year left on his contract and could be a solid alternative in the midfield to Jhon Solis.
