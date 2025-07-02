Ibrahima Kebe News: Departs Girona

Kebe has reached an agreement with Girona to terminate his contract, the club announced.

Kebe joined the club in 2019 from CF Peralada. After excelling with the reserve team, he made the leap to the first team and debuted in the 2020/21 season. During his time at the red-and-white club, he featured in 69 matches for the senior squad and was part of the group that earned promotion to the Spanish top flight in the 2021/22 season. In recent years, he was loaned to Mirandes and to Lommel in Belgium.