Idan Toklomati News: Returns to starting XI

Toklomati (hamstring) is in the starting lineup in Saturday's game versus Philadelphia Union.

Toklomati will aim to make one of his longest appearances of the season after being mostly used as a substitute over his first 13 outings. He has been involved mostly in attacking play, registering one goal and one assist over 309 minutes so far. He'll be in contention with Liel Abada and Iuri Tavares while Patrick Agyemang is out on international duty.