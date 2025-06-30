Idan Toklomati News: Scores in loss

Toklomati scored a goal off three shots (one on target) during Saturday's 3-2 loss against Chicago.

Toklomati was held in check during the first halt but bounced back in the final frame with a clinical finish that cut his side's deficit to just one goal just before the hour mark. That's now back-to-back games with a goal for the forward, who looks rejuvenated after returning from a hamstring injury that kept him out for a month.