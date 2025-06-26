Idan Toklomati News: Scores lone team goal

Toklomati scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat against Sporting Kansas City.

Toklomati scored just his second goal of the season in his second start in a row. He has been back in contention to start since coming back from injury, having previously started just twice during the first 13 MLS games played, collecting a goal and an assist in that span.