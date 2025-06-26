Menu
Idan Toklomati headshot

Idan Toklomati News: Scores lone team goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

Toklomati scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat against Sporting Kansas City.

Toklomati scored just his second goal of the season in his second start in a row. He has been back in contention to start since coming back from injury, having previously started just twice during the first 13 MLS games played, collecting a goal and an assist in that span.

Idan Toklomati
Charlotte FC
More Stats & News
