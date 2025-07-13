Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Ignacio Pussetto headshot

Ignacio Pussetto News: Moves to Independiente

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 13, 2025

Pussetto has returned to Argentina to play for Club Atletico Independiente after leaving Pumas, his new team announced Saturday.

Pussetto had a sudden departure from the Mexican league, where he had been a regular offensive contributor for the UNAM team. During the last campaign, he tallied five goals in 18 Liga MX matches played (15 starts), along with one goal and one assist across four CONCACAF Champions Cup appearances.

Ignacio Pussetto
Independiente
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now