Ignatius Ganago Injury: Uncertain to play Saturday

Ganago picked up an undisclosed injury during international duty with Cameroon, and his status for Saturday's game against Cincinnati is up in the air, manager Caleb Porter told media Thursday.

Ganago picked up what has been described as a "soft tissue" injury while on international duty, so the Revs are evaluating whether he'll be ready to go for this upcoming match. Ganago has been a regular starter for New England this season but hasn't been very productive, tallying one goal and two assists across 15 starts in league play.