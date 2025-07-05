Igor Jesus News: Completes Nottingham Forest move

Jesus has completed a permanent transfer from Botafogo to Nottingham Forest, his new club announced Saturday.

This deal has been in the making for quite some time, but it finally crossed the finish line after Botafogo's participation in the FIFA Club World Cup came to an end. The 24-year-old Brazilian striker has signed a four-year deal with the club, and he's expected to battle with Chris Wood for the starting role upfront. Jesus scored twice in four matches in the FIFA Club World Cup, bagging game-winning goals against Seattle Sounders and PSG.