Igor Lichnovsky News: Starts versus Juarez

Lichnovsky (knee) is in the starting lineup for Friday's visit to FC Juarez.

Lichnovsky is finally back after missing the entire Clausura campaign. The center-back has been training for a couple of months and even played a match for his national team in June, but this is the first time he's appeared in league play in a year. He's accompanying Sebastian Caceres in the middle of the defense while Ramon Juarez sits on the bench this time.