Igor Lichnovsky News: Starts versus Juarez

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 11, 2025

Lichnovsky (knee) is in the starting lineup for Friday's visit to FC Juarez.

Lichnovsky is finally back after missing the entire Clausura campaign. The center-back has been training for a couple of months and even played a match for his national team in June, but this is the first time he's appeared in league play in a year. He's accompanying Sebastian Caceres in the middle of the defense while Ramon Juarez sits on the bench this time.

Igor Lichnovsky
América
