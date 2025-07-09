Igor Matanovic News: Transfers to Freiburg

Matanovic has completed a transfer to Freiburg from Frankfurt, according to his former club.

Matanovic is ending his time with Frankfurt after two seasons, with the forward remaining in Germany but moving to Freiburg. This comes after he started in five of his 23 appearances in the 2024/25 season, notching one goal and an assist. That said, he will likely see a similar role with his new club, possibly gaining a few more minutes if he can find the back of the net more often.