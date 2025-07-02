Iker Benito News: Returns to Osasuna

Benito is returning to his parent club Osasuna after ending his half of season-long loan spell in CD Mirandes.

Benito featured in 25 games across all competitions for CD Mirandes while on loan from Osasuna, scoring once and providing four assists. The right winger is now heading back to his parent club with two years left on his contract, and could play a backup role to Ruben Garcia heading into the 2025/26 season.