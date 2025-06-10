Iker Losada News: Finishes with one goal
Losada appeared in 10 matches for Betis, before a loan to Celta Vigo, where he played 12 matches, with four starts to close the season.
Losada buried his one goal of the 2024 campaign in his fifth appearance and second start after joining Celta Vigo. He also showed a good ability to facilitate scoring chances and delivered a couple of impressive crosses between his time with both clubs.
