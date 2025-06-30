Iker Losada News: Heading back to Betis

Losada is heading back to Betis after ending his loan spell at Celta Vigo, the club announced.

Losada spent half of the season on loan with Celta Vigo, appearing in 12 games and scoring one goal. The forward wanted to find some more playing time while on loan but ended up playing only 19 minutes more than the first half of the season with Betis. Losada is now heading back to Sevilla with a future a bit blurry since he could be loaned again heading into 2025/26.