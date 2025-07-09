Iker Moreno News: Signs with Puebla

Moreno has transferred to Puebla for the next season, putting an end to his time in Atletico San Luis.

Moreno scored one goal and two assists over 20 league matchups for San Luis before being loaned to Canadian side Atletico Ottawa, where he made only a couple of appearances. He has displayed skills to attack as well as defend, so he can serve in both the back line and midfield. That versatility makes him an excellent candidate to take the spot vacated by Gustavo Ferrareis at right-back, although the Camoteros also signed Edgar Guerra for that position.