Moriba has signed a contract with Celta Vigo until 2029, joining from Leipzig on a permanent move, his new club announced.

Moriba had a complete season with Celta Vigo while on loan from Leipzig, appearing in 33 games, scoring once and providing one assist while contributing brilliantly in the defensive area with 68 tackles, 14 interceptions and 28 clearances. Moriba convinced the Spanish club to sign him for the next four seasons, and he will surely be a key player in the midfield moving forward. That said, his ability to anchor the midfield with strength and consistency could help stabilize Celta's spine next season, especially in Europe.