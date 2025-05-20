Ilan Kebbal News: Creative spark in Midfield

Kebbal contributed five goals and seven assists across 30 Ligue 2 matches for Paris FC in the 2024-25 season.

Kebbal was the creative heartbeat of the midfield during the 2024-25 season. His vision and passing ability led to seven assists, while his knack for timely goals added another dimension to his game. With an expected assists rate of 0.27 per 90 minutes, he ranked among the top creators in the league. Kebbal's consistent performances and playmaking skills were vital to the team's offensive strategies and their promotion to Ligue 1. Rumors are linking him with multiple clubs across Europe, but he could remain and continue to be a key player in the capital.