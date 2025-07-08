Ilay Feingold Injury: Late call for Wednesday

Feingold (ankle) is questionable and is set for an evaluation ahead of Wednesday's match against Miami, according to manager Caleb Porter, per Seth Macomber of the Blazing Musket.

Feingold is once again going to be a late call as he battles an ankle injury, with the defender now set to face testing ahead of their midweek game. He had only missed two starts all season prior to the injury and will look to return to his spot at left-back immediately if fit.