Ilay Feingold Injury: Still limited in training

Feingold (ankle) was only available for the first 15 minutes of training Tuesday, according to Seth Macomber of the Blazing Musket.

Feingold looks to still be struggling with his issues, as the defender was once again limited in training, unable to perform with the team. That said, he still seems to be a bit away from a return, needing to train with the club before he is considered an option. That said, he looks to be at least a week away, possibly featuring against Orlando on Saturday.