Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Ilay Feingold headshot

Ilay Feingold News: Sends in 11 crosses in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 17, 2025

Feingold generated 11 crosses (three accurate) and one tackle in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against FC Cincinnati.

Feingold led New England with a season-high 11 crosses, but it wasn't enough to avoid the home loss. The midfielder has two assists to his name so far -- he had only one in his professional career in Israel before. He started in all but one of his 16 appearances so far.

Ilay Feingold
New England Revolution
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now