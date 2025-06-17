Ilay Feingold News: Sends in 11 crosses in loss
Feingold generated 11 crosses (three accurate) and one tackle in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against FC Cincinnati.
Feingold led New England with a season-high 11 crosses, but it wasn't enough to avoid the home loss. The midfielder has two assists to his name so far -- he had only one in his professional career in Israel before. He started in all but one of his 16 appearances so far.
