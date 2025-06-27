Ilay Feingold News: Whips in four crosses
Feingold recorded four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Nashville SC.
Feingold saw a decent match from his spot on the right flank Wednesday, not earning a goal contribution but still ending with a decent four crosses. This makes it three straight games with four or more crosses for the defender. He would also add two tackles in the defense.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now