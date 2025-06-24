Ilyas Chaira News: Breakout playmaker in Oviedo

Chaira played 31 games for Real Oviedo in La Liga2 during the 2024/25 season while on loan from Girona, scoring seven goals and providing three assists.

Chaira emerged as a creative spark, delivering goals and dynamic interplay that pushed Oviedo into play-off contention. He scored the equalizer that triggered extra time in the final, providing a pivotal turning point. The Moroccan should remain a key element in the frontline for Oviedo heading into the 2025/26 season, as reports indicate that Girona will sell him in the coming days.