Ilyas Chaira News: Joins Oviedo permanently

Chaira has joined Oviedo permanently from Girona, as he appears on the club's list of contracted players, the team announced.

Chaira has joined Oviedo on a permanent move after ending a loan spell with the club, where he broke out his full potential across 31 appearances with seven goals and three assists. Chaira was one of the key offensive threats for Oviedo and helped the team secure promotion to the Spanish top flight ahead of the 2025/26 season.