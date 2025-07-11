Immanuel Pherai Injury: Suffers ligament injury

Pherai is out for the time being due to a torn inner ligament in his left knee, according to his club.

Pherai has met an unfortunate fate to begin his summer training camp, as in the first training session, he tore an inner ligament in his knee and will now be out for a bit. This will keep him out for some time, likely a few weeks to months dependiong on the severity of the issue. He will hope to be fit in time for the start of the season, having about a month and a half to recover.