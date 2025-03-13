Isaac Babadi News: Logs assist in draw

Babadi assisted on one of PSV Eindhoven's goals Wednesday in a 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

Babadi also took three shots (two on target) in the match but failed to score a goal. PSV were chasing a big deficit on aggregate but ultimately couldn't get enough going early to make it a contest. Babadi should have success in the final third Saturday against RKC Waalwijk, a side set to be relegated from the Dutch Eredivisie.