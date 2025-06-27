Menu
Isaiah Parente News: Plays 45 minutes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 27, 2025

Parente generated one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 2-0 loss versus Colorado Rapids. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 89th minute.

Parente entered the match to begin the second half in place of Lucas Sanabria. He accounted for two crosses for a second straight game but has not landed one accurately in that span. He also completed over 40 passes for a fifth time on the season.

Isaiah Parente
Los Angeles Galaxy
