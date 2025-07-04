Menu
Isaias Violante headshot

Isaias Violante News: Completes America move

Written by RotoWire Staff

July 4, 2025

Violante has left Toluca and joined Club America for the 2025/26 season.

Violante had a strong final half of 2024, scoring four goals and assisting three times in 15 games, but then fell into a minor role during the Clausura 2025 tournament, so there are mixed expectations for his arrival at the Azulcrema team. In any case, his speed and skill could be useful on the wings, making him a backup for Alejandro Zendejas and Brian Rodriguez.

Isaias Violante
América
