Ismael Bennacer News: Heads back to Milan

Bennacer is returning to Milan after a disappointing loan spell in France. OM didn't want to pay his buying clause since it was considered too high by the board in comparison to his performances during the loan. Bennacer shouldn't last long in Milan since the club wants to sell him and discussions are still ongoing with Marseille, while several Saudi Arabian clubs have also shown interest in the Algerian.