Ismael Landry Doukoure Injury: Forced off injured

Doukoure (undisclosed) suffered an apparent injury and was forced off in the 88th minute of Wednesday's 0-0 draw against Portugal in the U21 EURO Championship, according to BlueCo Xtra.

Doukoure was in the starting squad of the French Espoirs for the first group stage game of the U21 EURO Championship against Portugal but the Strasbourg defender could not finish the match after suffering an apparent injury. Doukoure will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he will have to miss time. His next chance to feature for his national team will come on Saturday against Georgia U21.